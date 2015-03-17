March 17 Hong Kong shares slipped on Tuesday, as lingering worries over anticipated monetary tightening in the United States offset bullish sentiment about China on mainland markets.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.2 percent, to 23,901.49, but the China Enterprises Index gained 0.2 percent, to 11,837.78 points.

Analysts say Premier Li Keqiang's remarks over the weekend have improved China's economic outlook, and boosted market confidence, but gains in Hong Kong shares have been suppressed by worries that the U.S. may soon raise interest rates, which would put pressure on liquidity in the city's markets.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main board were Ping Shan Tea, up 12.5 percent to HK$0.06 China National Culture Group, down 16.5 percent to HK$0.13 and South China Financial Holdings, up 8.0 percent to HK$0.11.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.2 billion shares. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Richard Borsuk)