March 26 Hong Kong shares finished lower on
Thursday in line with most Asian markets, which dropped due to
tension in the Middle East and losses on Wall Street.
But oil giants CNOOC and PetroChina
bucked the trend, rising 1.5 percent and 0.9 percent
respectively, as oil prices shot up nearly 6 percent after Saudi
Arabia and Gulf Arab allies started air strikes against rebels
in Yemen.
The Hang Seng index fell 0.1 percent, to 24,497.08,
while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.4 percent, to
11,919.69 points.
Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main
board were China Mining, down 19.0 percent to HK$0.15
Dinghe Mining, down 16.7 percent to HK$0.23 and Bank
Of China, down 0.9 percent to HK$4.36.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 1.4 billion shares.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)