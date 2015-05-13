May 13 Hong Kong stocks surrendered early gains and fell on Wednesday after fresh data showed China's economy lost more momentum in April.

China's investment growth rate sank to its lowest in nearly 15 years, while factory output and retail sales in April missed forecasts.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.6 percent, to 27,249.28, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.8 percent, to 13,859.55 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main board were CCT Land, down 5.9 percent to HK$0.03; GOME, up 5.5 percent to HK$2.29; and China Star Entertainment, up 1.7 percent to HK$0.12.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 2.2 billion shares. (Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Kim Coghill)