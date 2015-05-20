UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 20 Hong Kong stocks ended mixed on Wednesday, with the benchmark Hang Seng index sagging but an index tracking Chinese companies firmer, helped by strength in mainland stocks.
The Hang Seng fell 0.4 percent to 27,585.05 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.3 percent to 14,235.90.
Trading in shares of China's Hanergy Thin Film Power Group was suspended after its stock plunged nearly 50 percent in less than one hour - a sudden and brutal decline after a long run-up in market value. The reversal left many analysts puzzled.
Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main board were Nan Hai Corp, up 34.7 percent to HK$0.19 Harmonic Strait Financial Holdings Ltd, up 68.4 percent to HK$0.32 and CCT Land, down 3.2 percent to HK$0.03. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.