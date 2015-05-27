HONG KONG May 27 Hong Kong stocks fell on Wednesday, taking cues from downbeat overseas markets, but losses were limited by expectations that Beijing will guide more money from the mainland to Hong Kong.

U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, pushing the S&P 500 to its biggest decline in three weeks, weighed down by concerns about Greece and some upbeat data that fuelled expectations that a U.S. rate hike could come sooner rather than later.

But the Hong Kong market drew support from views that more money will flow in from mainland China.

China's official Securities Times reported on Tuesday that Beijing will soon launch a new pilot scheme, dubbed QDII2, in six cities allowing individuals to invest directly overseas, potentially unleashing billions of dollars in Chinese savings on global stock and bond markets, including Hong Kong.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.6 percent to 28,081.21 points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.7 percent to 14,701.88.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main board were China Culture Group, up 19.7 percent to HK$0.26; CCT Land, up 44.7 percent to HK$0.07; and Ping Shan Tea, up 15.7 percent to HK$0.10. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)