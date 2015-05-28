May 28 Hong Kong stocks suffered their biggest one-day decline since December on Thursday, as panic in a slumping mainland market rippled across the border.

The Hang Seng index fell 2.2 percent, to 27,454.31, the biggest fall since Dec. 9.

The China Enterprises Index lost 3.5 percent, to 14,183.00 points.

China stocks had their biggest fall in four months, after several major brokerages tightened requirements on margin financing, triggering fears of further measures by regulators to reduce leverage in the red-hot market.

The fear spilled into Hong Kong, where nearly all sectors, including energy, materials, consumer goods and financials fell more than 2 percent. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)