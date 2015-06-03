June 3 Hong Kong's benchmark share index, which has moved sideways since April's surge, rose 0.7 percent on Wednesday as energy and real estate stocks posted solid gains.

The financial sector was weak, weighed down by listed Chinese lenders, after China launched certificates of deposit (CDs), a move that paves the way for full interest rate liberalisation and threaten banks' margins.

The Hang Seng index ended at 27,657.47, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.6 percent, to 14,114.94 points.

Analysts said there was no fresh stimulus in sight to trigger bets on the market's direction.

China's CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 0.4 percent on Wednesday. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)