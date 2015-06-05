June 5 Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday, in line with weakness in global markets due to nervousness ahead of a U.S. jobs report and lingering uncertainty over a Greece aid deal with creditors.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.1 percent, to 27,260.16, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.5 percent, to 13,914.61 points.

For the week, Hang Seng lost 0.6 percent and the HSCE shed 1.3 percent. By contrast, the two big mainland indexes had their best week since early December, rising more than 8 percent.

Most sectors fell, with energy stocks leading the way down amid declining oil prices. IT stocks also fell sharply.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main board were CCT Land, down 4.5 percent to HK$0.06 China Star Entertainment, up 4.8 percent to HK$0.15 and Digital Domain, down 28.7 percent to HK$0.77. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)