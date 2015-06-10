June 10 Hong Kong stocks fell on Wednesday as investors remained cautious over Greek debt talks, the prospects of a U.S. rate hike and uncertainty surrounding a politically sensitive local vote next week.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.1 percent to 26,687.64 points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.8 percent to 13,616.67.

There are no signs of a breakthrough yet in the stalemate between the Greek government and its creditors, as time runs critically short to unlock funding from international lenders and avert a debt default.

Foreign appetite for Hong Kong stocks has also been curbed by the prospects of the Federal Reserve raising interest rate in coming months.

Investors are also anxious ahead of a vote by legislators in Hong Kong next Wednesday on a China-backed plan to elect the city's next leader in 2017.

China wants to select candidates to run in the vote, but many in Hong Kong want the right to freely choose their next leader, raising the prospect of more pro-democracy protests like those which rocked the territory last year.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office said on Wednesday that China "firmly oppose any speeches and actions that are intended to harm Hong Kong's political development, prosperity and stability," official Xinhua news agency reported.

Most sectors fell, with energy and financial stocks leading the decline. (Editing by Kim Coghill)