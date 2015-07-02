BEIJING, July 1 Hong Kong shares finished up slightly on Thursday, massively outperforming mainland markets, which continued their collapse despite new regulatory blandishments.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.1 percent, to 26,282.32, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.5 percent, to 12,784.65 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main board were HANNY HOLD RTS, up 57.1 percent to HK$0.02 LANDINGINTL RTS, unchanged at HK$0.02 and PING SHAN TEA, down 8.5 percent to HK$0.09.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 2.3 billion shares.

The index measuring price differences between dual-listed companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 128.35.

A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and vice versa. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)