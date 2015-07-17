HONG KONG, July 17 Hong Kong blue chip stocks rose on Friday as investors cautiously watched a surge in volatile China share indexes, ending the week in positive territory after four straight weeks of decline.

The Hang Seng index rose 1 percent to end the day at 25,415.27 points, the highest close since July 3, and ending the week up 2.1 percent.

The China Enterprises Index HSCE> climbed 0.9 percent to close at 11,850.14 points, but ended the week down 0.1 percent for five straight weeks of decline.

China stocks closed up on Friday, overcoming a mid-week slide to end up for a second week, with market insiders saying the "national team" of brokerages, mutual funds and market regulators were intensifying intervention, especially in the futures market.

Belle International led gains in the Hong Kong blue-chip index, rising 4.7 percent, offsetting a 1.4 percent fall in China Resources Power.

CITIC Securities led the rise in the China companies index for the day, surging 8.7 percent, wiping off the effect of a nearly 2 percent drop in Tsingtao Brewery.

