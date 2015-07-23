July 23 Hong Kong stocks, which have been moving mostly in tandem with their mainland peers, rose on Thursday, encouraged by a six-day winning streak in the Shanghai market.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.5 percent to 25,398.85, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.9 percent, to 11,834.47 points.

Most sectors, including financials, property and information technology rose, but the telecom subindex fell, led down by China's three industry giants.

Shares of China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom dropped after the Chinese government ordered the three to complete broadband fee cuts by the end of October. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)