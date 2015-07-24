July 24 Hong Kong stocks posted their biggest one-day drop in two weeks on Friday, tracking sluggish overseas markets, and taking cues from a correction in mainland shares.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.1 percent, to 25,128.51, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.3 percent, to 11,679.02 points.

For the week, Hang Seng dropped 1.1 percent.

Most sectors dropped, with financial and tech shares among the biggest decliners.

Bucking the trend, Chinese milk formula maker Yashili International Holdings Ltd rose 3.5 percent, after saying it has agreed to buy an infant milk formula unit from Danone SA and will work with the French dairy giant on a New Zealand manufacturing plant.

China Everbright Bank also rose, after an exchange disclosure that China's state investor, Central Huijin, has increased its holdings of the lender's Hong Kong-listed shares. (Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)