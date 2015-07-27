July 27 Hong Kong stocks posted their biggest one-day fall in nearly three weeks, hammered by losses on Wall Street and worries over China, as investors braced for a looming increase in U.S. interest rates.

The Hang Seng index fell 3.1 percent, to 24,351.96, while the China Enterprises Index lost 3.8 percent, to 11,230.67 points.

Hong Kong's growth board GEM slumped 6.8 percent.

Investor sentiment was soured by an afternoon plunge in mainland stocks. China's main indexes tumbled more than 8 percent, their biggest one-day drop in more than eight years.

Hong Kong stocks fell across the board, with industrial and materials stocks among the biggest decliners.

Shares of GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd slumped 13 percent, after the Chinese home appliance retailer agreed to buy retail assets from its controlling shareholder in a deal to be settled partly by the issue of new shares.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main board were CCT Land, down 13.8 percent to HK$0.03, Hong Kong Education International Investments Rights Issue , down 44.0 percent to HK$0.01 and Bank of China , down 2.9 percent to HK$4.29. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)