HONG KONG, July 30 Hong Kong shares fell on Thursday as fresh losses in mainland China markets outweighed the U.S. Federal Reserve's optimism that the world's largest economy was improving.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.5 percent, to 24,497.98 points, while the China Enterprises Index slid 1.2 percent, to 11,137.33 points, the lowest close since July 8.

China stocks fell more than 2 percent after state media reported that banks were investigating their exposure to the stock market through wealth management products and loans collateralised with stocks, after a 30 percent plunge in mainland shares since mid-June.

China Life Insurance led the slide in Hong Kong's blue chip index, falling 2.5 percent. It was followed by China Shenhua Energy which was down 2.3 percent.

China Communications Construction led the slide in the Chinese enterprises index, falling 3.3 percent. China Vanke was down 3.2 percent, and Guangzhou Automobile slid 2.8 percent.

Tencent topped the most actively traded stocks, losing 1.1 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China's Hong Kong shares fell 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Borsuk)