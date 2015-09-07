Sept 7 Hong Kong shares finished down on Monday, following a sharp selloff in onshore markets.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.2 percent, to 20,583.52, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.7 percent, to 9,103.22 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main board were Ngai Shun Holdings, down 16.2 percent to HK$0.03 China Property Investment Holdings, up 15.3 percent to HK$0.17 and CCT Land Holdings, which ended the day unchanged at HK$0.02.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.7 billion shares. (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)