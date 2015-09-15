Sept 15 Hong Kong shares gave up early gains and ended Tuesday lower, with investor sentiment subdued by slumping mainland stocks.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.5 percent, to 21,455.23, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.3 percent, to 9,704.27 points.

Trading was thin as investors are worried about the health of China's economy and are nervous ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision this week, though many now expect the U.S. central bank will hold off on raising interest rates for another few months.

Among major sectors, only tech stocks rose.

ICBC, up 0.2 percent at HK$4.73, was among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main board.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.4 billion shares. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)