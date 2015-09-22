Sept 22 Hong Kong stocks ended modestly higher on Tuesday, buoyed by improved sentiment in global markets while investors focused on an upcoming meeting between China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Barack Obama.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.2 percent, to 21,796.58, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.7 percent, to 9,835.39 points.

Analysts said the market was looking for a positive lead from Xi's visit to the United States, which begins on Tuesday.

Major sectors were mixed, with telecommunication stocks leading gaining sectors at 3.4 percent.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.5 billion shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)