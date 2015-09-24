HONG KONG, Sept 24 Hong Kong shares fell on Thursday as concerns about slowing global demand offset gains in mainland China markets.

The Hang Seng index fell 1 percent to 21,095.98 points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.1 percent to 9,469.81 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main board were Ngai Shun Holdings, down 9.5 percent to HK$0.02, Carnival Group, up 9.5 percent to HK$1.04 and China Properties Investment Holdings, down 6.0 percent to HK$0.14.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.6 billion shares.

