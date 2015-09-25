Sept 25 Hong Kong stocks rebounded on Friday, but main indexes were down for the week as investors stayed concerned over China's economic health and uncertainty remained about U.S. monetary policy.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.4 percent, to 21,186.32. The China Enterprises Index also gained 0.4 percent, to 9,512.26 points.

But for the week, the Hang Seng was down 3.4 percent while the HSCE lost 5.1 percent.

Risk appetites were curbed by signs China's economy is still slowing. A private preliminary survey released during the week showed factory activity shrank to the lowest level since 2009.

Many investors also see Federal Reserves' inaction on rates a week ago as a source of discomforting uncertainty, although Fed Chair Janet Yellen has left the door open to a hike in interest rates this year.

On Friday, Hong Kong's financial and property stocks rose but most other sectors, including IT and materials shares, fell. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)