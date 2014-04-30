GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares tumble on impatience over Trump policies; yen gains
* Centrist Macron seen as victor in French presidential TV debate (Updates to close of U.S. trading)
HONG KONG May 1 Financial markets in Hong Kong are closed on Thursday for Labour Day and will resume trading on Friday, May 2.
Please click for the latest Hong Kong stock market report. (Reporting By Alice Woodhouse)
* Centrist Macron seen as victor in French presidential TV debate (Updates to close of U.S. trading)
* Indexes down: Dow 1.14 pct, S&P 1.24 pct, Nasdaq 1.83 pct (Updates at close, adds detail on market moves)
* Sterling surges after higher inflation print (Updates yen move, U.S. stocks close)