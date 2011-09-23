HONG KONG, Sept 23 The Hang Seng Index was down 1.30 percent at 17,679.04 points at 0520 GMT. The China Enterprises Index of top Hong Kong-listed mainland companies was down 1.79 percent.

CHINESE INSURERS SLAMMED ON TRUST CLAMPDOWN

Ping An Insurance -5.90 percent

China Life Insurance -4.20 percent

Chinese insurers with their own trust companies, such as Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd, got hammered. Ping An lost nearly 6 percent in volumes almost twice its 30-day average at 0320 GMT, sinking to its lowest since May 2009. It is down more than 17 percent this week, its worst week since the 2008 financial crisis. Mainland regulators clamped down on trust companies on Thursday, requiring them to declare their exposure to Hong Kong-listed property developer Greentown . The move has cast a spotlight on a shadowy industry that has circumvented efforts to tighten monetary conditions since these trust companies lend to firms in China that might otherwise not qualify for credit. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)