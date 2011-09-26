HONG KONG, Sept 26 The Hang Seng Index was down 0.73 percent at 17,536.81 points as of 0303 GMT. The China Enterprise Index was down 1.28 percent.

Stocks on the move:

MIXED DAY FOR MAINLAND PROPERTY NAMES

* China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd +5.0 pct

* China Resources Land Ltd +3.2 pct

* Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd -4.9 pct

China property stocks were mixed on the day. The companies hit hardest last week saw gains on Monday, enabled in part by a short squeeze that lifted them out of oversold levels on the charts. Mainland property stocks were hammered last week after Reuters reported that China's banking regulator had ordered trust companies to report on their exposure to the parent and units of Greentown China Holdings Ltd . Some market watchers said China Overseas Land and China Resources Land are among the better quality names that should be less affected by any clampdown on trust companies on the mainland.

YURUN FOOD WHACKED AFTER PROFIT WARNING

* China Yurun Food Group Ltd -19.2 percent

Yurun Food slumped to a 2-1/2 year low in volumes almost twice its 30-day average by late morning after warning on Monday that its profits in the third quarter may fall because of bad publicity and rising costs. Yurun Food, a meat processor based in the eastern province of Jiangsu, said it had suspended production at a plant in a Chinese province due to problems with the meat it produced. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ken Wills)