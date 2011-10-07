HONG KONG Oct 7 The Hang Seng Index is trading up 3.4 percent at 17,753.6 points at 0339 GMT, while the China Enterprise Index was trading up 4 percent.

HUTCH RECOVERS FROM EURO SMACK DOWN

* Hutchison Whampoa +10.2 percent

The Hong Kong ports-to-telecomunications conglomerate, with 45 percent of its assets in Europe, recoups some losses after dropping more than 30 percent in the last quarter alone because of worries about its Europe business. Gains on Friday could be due in part to a short squeeze, but the strong volume in the stock on Friday could point to real money rolling into the stock. In a report dated Oct. 6, Credit Suisse analysts said the sell-off was overdone since the risk of Hutchison's Europe operations, except for its port business, being dragged by the bloc's economic problems is quite limited. Currently trading at almost its historical low at 7.5 times its 12-month forward earnings, compared with its historical median at 23 times, Credit Suisse analysts suggest Hutchison is inexpensive. It is also a top pick with JP Morgan analysts, according to a note on Thursday.

GOLD STOCKS FLICK BACK TO LIFE?

* Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd +13.7 percent

With gold prices poised for their first weekly gain in a month, , China's largest gold miner has posted a sharp recovery after slumping to a near three-year low on Tuesday. While Friday's gains could be partly attributed to a short squeeze with short-selling exceeding 10 percent of its total turnover in the last two sessions, valuations are also attractive. The stock is currently trading at 5.5 times forward its 12-month earnings, compared to its historical median at 18.9 times, after losing more than 50 percent in 2011 to date. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)