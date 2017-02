HONG KONG, Sept 30 Hong Kong shares declined further on Friday, with China Minsheng Bank among the top percentage losers as long-only funds liquidated Chinese names ahead of a week-long National Day holiday on the mainland.

The Hang Seng Index was trading down 2.3 percent at 17,602.5 points, while the China Enterprise Index was down over 4 percent at 8,891.2 points at 0617 GMT. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)