HONG KONG Oct 27 Hong Kong's China Enterprise Index jumped 4.2 percent at 0628 GMT on Thursday amid strength in mainland materials and property stocks, extending gains after euro zone leaders struck a deal to resolve the region's debt crisis.

Strength in Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong helped prop up the broader Hang Seng Index , which was trading up more than 2.3 percent.

(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ken Wills)