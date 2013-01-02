HONG KONG Jan 2 Hong Kong shares extended gains at the resumption of trade after lunch on Wednesday, led by growth-sensitive counters after the U.S. Congress passed a bill that averted a fiscal crisis, warding off fears of a recession in the world's largest economy.

The Hang Seng Index was up 2 percent at 23,111.9 at 0320 GMT, its highest since June 2011. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was up 2.9 percent.