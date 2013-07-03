HONG KONG, July 3 Hong Kong shares extended losses on Wednesday, with Chinese material and banking counters coming under selling pressure as losses accelerated after two surveys showed growth in China's services and consumer sectors remained modest in June.

At 0315 GHT, the Hang Seng Index was down 2.1 percent at 20,233.7 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong dived 3 percent.