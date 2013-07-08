HONG KONG, July 8 Hong Kong shares extended
early losses on Monday, with Chinese growth plays hurt after
Beijing said it would cut off credit to force consolidation in
industries plagued by overcapacity.
High-dividend yielding counters such as Hong Kong property
developers and real estate investment trust (REITs) were also
weaker after U.S. Treasury bond yields ended last week at near
two-year highs after positive U.S. jobs data added to
expectations the Federal Reserve will soon begin tampering back
stimulus.
At 0140 GMT, the Hang Seng Index was down 2.2 percent
at 20,402.50 points, while the China Enterprises Index
of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was down 2.6 percent.
Investors will also be watching a slew of monthly economic
data from China this week. Beijing is due to post June
inflation on Tuesday and trade on Wednesday, with loan growth
money supply data Between July 8-15