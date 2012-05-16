HONG KONG May 16 Hong Kong shares extended losses on Wednesday, plumbing four-month lows after Chinese media reported flat loan growth in the first two weeks of May for the country's "Big Four" state-owned banks, fanning fears about the slowing Chinese economy.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was down 3.5 percent at 0620 GMT.

The Hang Seng Index was down 3.1 percent at 19,282.2, breaking below its 200-day moving average, currently at about 19,831, which is likely to become a significant level for the benchmark with a possible break on either side setting the direction for the market. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)