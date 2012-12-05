HONG KONG Dec 5 Hong Kong shares extended gains on Wednesday, hitting its highest intra-day level since August 2011, helped by a surge in onshore Chinese markets buoyed by policy comments from the new Communist Party chief.

The Hang Seng Index was up 1.8 percent at 22,193.9 at 0512 GMT, surpassing the previous high of 22,162.5 set on Monday. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was up 2.7 percent.