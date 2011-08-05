HONG KONG Aug 5 Hong Kong shares fell over 5 percent on Friday to their lowest level since September last year after the benchmark crashed through key chart supports as fears grew about a worsening crisis in Europe and stalling global growth.

The Hang Seng index was trading down 5 percent at 20,800 at 0630 GMT. The slide was its sharpest drop since December 2008, during the financial crisis.

