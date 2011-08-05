China stocks rise as infrastructure sector rallies; HK gains
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China stocks edged higher on Friday morning, on track for their best week in 2-1/2-months, with infrastructure stocks hitting 10-week highs on a big policy boost.
HONG KONG Aug 5 Hong Kong shares fell over 5 percent on Friday to their lowest level since September last year after the benchmark crashed through key chart supports as fears grew about a worsening crisis in Europe and stalling global growth.
The Hang Seng index was trading down 5 percent at 20,800 at 0630 GMT. The slide was its sharpest drop since December 2008, during the financial crisis.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China stocks edged higher on Friday morning, on track for their best week in 2-1/2-months, with infrastructure stocks hitting 10-week highs on a big policy boost.
Feb 9 Hong Kong stocks hit a four-month high on Thursday with mainland companies outperforming, as expectations of further yuan depreciation continued to nudge Chinese investors into the city's stocks.
SHANGHAI, Feb 9 Shanghai stocks closed at a two-month high on Thursday, getting a boost from glass and cement makers after the government signalled it would reduce overcapacity in the construction materials sector.