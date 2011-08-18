HONG KONG Aug 18 Hong Kong stocks were set for a mild opening loss on Thurday as hopes that the territory's markets will see more inflows from mainland Chinese investors helped to offset concern about global growth.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.14 percent at 20,261.21, outperforming other Asian markets, which were trading between 0.6 to a percent lower. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland companies was indicated to ease 0.45 percent at the open. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)