HONG KONG Aug 24 Hong Kong shares are set to open slightly lower on Wednesday dragged down by insurers after the world's largest insurer by market value, China Life , reported a set of disappointing first-half results.

The Hang Seng index was set to open down 0.06 percent at 19,863.11. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open down 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)