HONG KONG, Sept 23 Hong Kong shares extended their decline on Friday, poised for their worst week since October 2008, with banks, property counters and oil producers leading the retreat as investors cut riskier holdings as fears of a global recession escalate.

The Hang Seng Index was trading at 17,395 as of 0210 GMT, with HSBC Holdings Plc down 2.8 percent and the top index drag. The China Enterprises Index was down 3.8 percent at its lowest since April 2009. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)