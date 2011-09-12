China stocks rise as infrastructure sector rallies; HK gains
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China stocks edged higher on Friday morning, on track for their best week in 2-1/2-months, with infrastructure stocks hitting 10-week highs on a big policy boost.
HONG KONG, Sept 12 Hong Kong shares extended their drop on Monday to over 4 percent as shares of HSBC Holdings fell to their lowest since July 2009 on worries over the costs related to new banking reforms in the United Kingdom.
The Hang Seng index was down 4.1 percent at 19,048.8 as of 0630 GMT. The China Enterprises index fell 4.9 percent to the lowest level since May 2009. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China stocks edged higher on Friday morning, on track for their best week in 2-1/2-months, with infrastructure stocks hitting 10-week highs on a big policy boost.
Feb 9 Hong Kong stocks hit a four-month high on Thursday with mainland companies outperforming, as expectations of further yuan depreciation continued to nudge Chinese investors into the city's stocks.
SHANGHAI, Feb 9 Shanghai stocks closed at a two-month high on Thursday, getting a boost from glass and cement makers after the government signalled it would reduce overcapacity in the construction materials sector.