HONG KONG, Sept 12 Hong Kong shares extended their drop on Monday to over 4 percent as shares of HSBC Holdings fell to their lowest since July 2009 on worries over the costs related to new banking reforms in the United Kingdom.

The Hang Seng index was down 4.1 percent at 19,048.8 as of 0630 GMT. The China Enterprises index fell 4.9 percent to the lowest level since May 2009. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)