HONG KONG, Sept 14 Hong Kong's benchmark stock
index hit its lowest level in more than two years on Wednesday
as some of this year's outperformers were hit by profit-taking
from funds trying to lock in gains, with the outlook for the
market turning increasingly bearish.
The Hang Seng index's 255 point drop to 18,775.4 by the
midday trading break made it the first benchmark index in the
Asia ex-Japan region to fall below the lows seen during the
global stock downdraft in early Augst.
Insurers and Macau casino stocks, sectors that had held up
this year, joined cyclical sectors such as materials in the
decline on Wednesday, suggesting skittish investors were looking
to protect gains where they could.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar)