HONG KONG, Sept 14 Hong Kong's benchmark stock index hit its lowest level in more than two years on Wednesday as some of this year's outperformers were hit by profit-taking from funds trying to lock in gains, with the outlook for the market turning increasingly bearish.

The Hang Seng index's 255 point drop to 18,775.4 by the midday trading break made it the first benchmark index in the Asia ex-Japan region to fall below the lows seen during the global stock downdraft in early Augst.

Insurers and Macau casino stocks, sectors that had held up this year, joined cyclical sectors such as materials in the decline on Wednesday, suggesting skittish investors were looking to protect gains where they could. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar)