HONG KONG, Sept 26 Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index extended its decline on Monday, with mainland financials and Hong Kong property stocks leading losses in lacklustre turnover.

The Hang Seng Index was down 3.15 percent at 17,112.22 as of 0609 GMT. The China Enterprises Index was down 4.2 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)