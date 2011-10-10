China stocks gains curbed by central bank's tightening; Hong Kong up
* Insurers rebound on bargain-hunting despite weak treasury prices
HONG KONG Oct 10 Hong Kong shares are set to open slightly higher on Monday, helped by banking stocks, as investors await data from China and the reopening of mainland markets after a week-long holiday.
The benchmark Hang Seng index was indicated to open up 0.8 percent at 17,853.26. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms was set to open up 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
SHANGHAI, Feb 3 Hong Kong stocks suffered their fourth consecutive session of declines on Friday, as a robust post-Christmas rebound appears to be losing steam amid uncertainty over global growth and fresh signs of policy tightening in China.
SHANGHAI, Feb 3 China stocks snapped a five-day winning streak on Friday after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates on the first trading day after the Lunar New Year holiday, in a further sign it has moved to a tightening policy bias.