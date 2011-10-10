HONG KONG Oct 10 Hong Kong shares are set to open slightly higher on Monday, helped by banking stocks, as investors await data from China and the reopening of mainland markets after a week-long holiday.

The benchmark Hang Seng index was indicated to open up 0.8 percent at 17,853.26. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms was set to open up 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)