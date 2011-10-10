* China sov wealth fund unit to buy bank shares: Xinhua

* Hang Seng jumps in final minutes to close flat

* Move sparks short-covering in HK, overall volume light: traders

* Metal producers weak, Chalco down after UBS starts with "sell"

* China, HK property still a concern, mainland developers slump

By Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, Oct 10 Hong Kong shares bounced back from significant losses in the last 10 minutes and mainland markets could see a sharp rally on Tuesday on a report that Huijin, the domestic investment arm of China's sovereign wealth fund, was buying shares of the top four mainland banks.

China's Central Huijin Investment Co will buy shares in the secondary market beginning Monday, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Huijin had also bought banking stocks during the depths of the global crisis that began in 2008 and continued to make purchases until 2010.

The report, which came after the mainland markets closed, could see a bounce for China's domestic stock markets - big laggards in Asia since the start of 2010 - on Tuesday.

From the start of 2010 through Monday, the Shanghai Composite has lost more than 28 percent compared with a 7.3 percent decline for the MSCI Asia ex-Japan over the same period.

A weakening Chinese property market at a time of concern over rising non-performing loans at banks likely prompted authorities to move to ease worries about the health of banks, a Hong Kong-based trader said.

Near the end of trading on Monday, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 1.5 percent but then surged on the Xinhua report to end up 0.02 percent, at 17,711.1. Market players took the report as a sign of China publicly stepping in to restore investor confidence in beaten down banking shares and, by extension, the broader stock market.

Earlier, China's benchmark stock index, the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.6 percent for the day, closing at its lowest level since March 2009. The China Enterprises index of top Hong Kong-listed mainland firms was off 0.2 percent for the day and is down more than 30 percent this year.

VERY BIG BUYER?

"It depends on the size, but Huijin could be a very large buyer," said Mike Werner, a Chinese banking analyst with Sanford Bernstein. "It will provide at least a short-term floor for the share prices."

Mainland banking shares, hammered by worries over bad loans and government tightening all year, surged in the final minutes of Hong Kong trading on what traders said was a spurt of knee-jerk short-covering.

Banking shares, among the most liquid stocks in Hong Kong, have become one of the most popular ways for investors bearish on China or for those looking for a relatively cheap way to hedge long China portfolios. ICBC closed up 1 percent on Monday while shares of Bank of China shares rose 2.1 percent.

Short-selling of Chinese banking shares has stayed at persistently high levels even when valuations for the sector are at or below those seen during the 2008 financial crisis.

As a group, the largest four China banking shares are trading at 12-month forward earnings multiples that are 47 percent to 56 percent below their long-term averages, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

But the report on Huijin spawned a rush to cover some of those bets, with short-selling as a percentage of total turnover for the banking shares coming off sharply on Monday.

ICBC, which had more than one-quarter of its Hong Kong turnover sold short on Friday, saw that number drop to just 7.1 percent. Bank of China, which had short-interest of 9 percent on Friday, saw that drop to 3.1 percent on Monday.

But large long-only buyers were still waiting on the sidelines.

Monday's overall volume on the Hong Kong stock exchange, at HK$60.3 billion, was the lowest in 13 sessions. Units of the popular China exchange traded funds in Hong Kong that track the A-share market moved off their lows, but ended down on the day.

The iShares FTSE/Xinhua A50 China tracker closed 0.2 percent lower while Deutsche Bank's db x-trackers CSI300 ETF ended the day off 0.3 percent.

MATERIALS, PROPERTY STILL WEAK

Weak property sales during the Golden Week holiday in China, traditionally a period of strong sales, had investors worried about the health of the real estate sector, a key driver of China's economy.

Sales over the Golden Week holiday in 20 key cities fell 32 percent year-on-year, brokerage Mirae Asset said in a report.

Shares of Chinese developers in Hong Kong, already battered last quarter, fell sharply led by an 8.8 percent drop for Agile Property while Evergrande was down nearly 7 percent. On the mainland, shares of China Vanke , the country's largest developer, fell 3.3 percent.

Chinese authorities have targeted the property sector since April 2010, when it unveiled strict measures to control escalating prices.

But a crackdown on lending to the sector coupled with a sharp drop in sales could see developers running into funding trouble.

"The current biggest risk lies in developers' weakening cash flow position, which can be exacerbated by mounting financing costs and a sharp downturn in the physical market," said Stephanie Lau, China real estate analyst at Mirae Asset, in a note to clients.

Also feeling the heat was the materials sector, led lower by a 3.5 percent decline for shares of Aluminum Corp of China which brokerage UBS on Monday initiated coverage of with a "sell" rating on worries about the company's margins. (Additional reporting by Terril Jones in BEIJING and Kevin Plumberg in SINGAPORE; Editing by Richard Borsuk)