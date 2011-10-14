HONG KONG Oct 14 Hong Kong shares fell on Friday as investors took money off the table, cashing in earlier gains in banks and property firms after China data showed inflation eased only slightly from the July peak.

The Hang Seng index ended down 1.4 percent at 18,501.8. It still rose 4.5 percent on the week, the biggest weekly gain since November 2010.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite ended the day down 0.3 percent at 2,431.4. The index snapped a 6-week losing streak, however, gaining 3.1 percent this week.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Banking and property were the sectors clearly in focus this week. A move by Beijing to restore confidence in the banking sector, and by extension, the country's struggling stock markets, spurred a rally in Chinese banking shares, lifting them from 2-1/2 year lows. Other measures such as new loan quotas for small and medium enterprises in China also helped shares of property developers that are facing a cash crunch. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China shares, down 4.3 percent on Friday, ended the week 6 percent higher. The H-share financials index rose 10.7 percent on the week, the biggest weekly gain since March 2009.

* Energy counters underperformed the broader markets this week after China said it would extend a regional resource tax on domestic sales of crude oil to the whole country. A change in taxation policy on foreign-invested onshore and offshore oil and gas fields was also announced, a move seen cutting into revenue of state-owned energy companies .

Shares of Petrochina rose 0.2 percent on the week while CNOOC rose 3.6 percent. On Friday, CNOOC fell 4.6 percent. (Editing by Ken Wills)