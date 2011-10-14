By Vikram Subhedar
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Oct 14 Hong Kong shares fell on
Friday as investors took money off the table, cashing in earlier
gains in banks and property firms after China data showed
inflation eased only slightly from the July peak.
The Hang Seng index ended down 1.4 percent at
18,501.8. It still rose 4.5 percent on the week, the biggest
weekly gain since November 2010.
On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite ended the
day down 0.3 percent at 2,431.4. The index snapped a 6-week
losing streak, however, gaining 3.1 percent this week.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Banking and property were the sectors clearly in focus
this week. A move by Beijing to restore confidence in the
banking sector, and by extension, the country's struggling stock
markets, spurred a rally in Chinese banking shares, lifting them
from 2-1/2 year lows. Other measures such as new loan quotas for
small and medium enterprises in China also helped shares of
property developers that are facing a cash crunch. Industrial &
Commercial Bank of China shares, down 4.3 percent on
Friday, ended the week 6 percent higher. The H-share financials
index rose 10.7 percent on the week, the biggest weekly
gain since March 2009.
* Energy counters underperformed the broader markets this
week after China said it would extend a regional resource tax on
domestic sales of crude oil to the whole country. A change in
taxation policy on foreign-invested onshore and offshore oil and
gas fields was also announced, a move seen cutting into revenue
of state-owned energy companies .
Shares of Petrochina rose 0.2 percent on the week
while CNOOC rose 3.6 percent. On Friday, CNOOC fell
4.6 percent.
(Editing by Ken Wills)