HONG KONG Oct 24 The China Enterprises index , the main index of Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong, climbed above 5 percent on Monday, helped by resources and materials counters on signs of a pick-up in Chinese factory activity.

The index was up 5.9 percent at 9,771.15 as of 0338 GMT. The broader Hang Seng Index was up 4.4 percent at 18,818.18. Overall turnover on the exchange remained light.

China's vast manufacturing sector picked up moderately in October, snapping a three-month contraction and underscoring the resilience of the world's second-largest economy backed by robust domestic demand. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)