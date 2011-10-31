HONG KONG Oct 31 Hong Kong stocks were set for a flat start on Monday ahead of key central bank meetings, economic data including U.S. payrolls and a Group of Twenty summit that will be watched for coordinated efforts to stabilise world financial markets.

The benchmark Hang Seng index was set to open at 20,027.7 points, little changed from last week's close, with fund managers looking to window-dress portfolios at month-end by buying into top performing stocks likely to lend support. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)