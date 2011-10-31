HONG KONG Oct 31 Hong Kong shares slipped on Monday as some investors took profit, particularly in banks and property developers, after last week's rally that helped the benchmark Hang Seng Index to its biggest monthly gain since May 2009.

The index closed down 0.77 percent at 19,864.87. It rose 12.9 percent in October. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland companies fell 1.06 percent but its 17.9 percent rise on the month made it one of Asia's top performers.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.21 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Trading activity came off sharply in Hong Kong after a spurt late last week. Overall turnover on the Hong Kong stock exchange fell 37 percent versus last Friday to HK$68.2 billion. Traders pointed to caution ahead of a slew of potentially market-moving events this week that include key central bank meetings, U.S. payrolls data and a Group of 20 summit that will be watched for coordinated efforts to stabilise world financial markets.

* Chinese banks and property stocks, which had seen smart rallies last week, were among the biggest drags. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd lost 1.6 percent following last week's 21 percent jump. China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd ended down 5.7 percent after rising nearly 30 percent last week. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)