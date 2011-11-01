HONG KONG Nov 1 Hong Kong shares were set for a sluggish start to November with a 2 percent drop on Tuesday as investors continue to take profit following last month's rally and as unexpected weakness in Chinese factory activity weighs on sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 2.03 percent at 19,461.08. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland companies was indicated to fall 2.69 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)