HONG KONG Nov 2 Hong Kong shares were set to sink lower on Wednesday as euro zone woes continue to weigh on investor sentiment, although the benchmark index could find support from bargain-hunting in large caps.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open 1.44 percent lower at 19,091.85. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland companies was set to fall 1.84 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)