HONG KONG Nov 2 Hong Kong shares staged a rebound on Wednesday reversing earlier losses as strength in mainland markets prompted buying of Chinese banks and exchange traded funds.

The Hang Seng index ended the day up 1.9 percent at 19,733.71. The China Enteprises index of top locally listed firms outperformed rising 2.6 percent to 10,445.85.

The Shanghai Composite ended the day up 1.4 percent at its highest level in nearly 1-1/2 months after China's Vice Finance Minister confirmed the economy was on the right track.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* China-related stocks in Hong Kong staged a strong turnaround in the afternoon session led by inflows into the main A-share ETF, the iShares A50 China tracker which ended the day up 3.4 percent. The H-share index, one of Asia's top performing benchmarks last month, also recovered after three days of profit taking had taken it below the 10,000 level earlier in the day. Financials and cyclicals, particularly energy counters, also saw buying interest, traders said. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China was the top boost on the benchmark, followed by large caps China Mobile and CNOOC . The three stocks contributed to about half the Hang Seng index's move up.

* Traders at two large brokerages in Hong Kong said their order books were skewed in favour of buy orders on Wednesday morning despite the weak overseas markets with energy and property counters among the most favoured sectors, an early sign that investors were gearing up for a fourth-quarter rally. Europe remains a source of worry for investors but low valuations, momentum players chasing gains and Beijing taking steps to selectively ease policy were cited by market participants as reasons for a possible outperformance of China stocks relative to Asian peers through the year-end. Pan-Asia..... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia........... Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ........ India....... China......

