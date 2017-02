HONG KONG Nov 3 Hong Kong shares were set for a lower start on Thursday as fears over Europe's debt crisis escalating again kept investors at bay and pushed regional stock markets lower.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index was indicated to open down 1.6 percent at 19,418.82, with banks and property counters among the biggest drags. The China Enterprises index was set to slip 1.95 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)