HONG KONG Nov 3 Hong Kong shares ended down on Thursday, dragged lower by HSBC Holdings Plc and local property names even as mainland markets strengthened in healthy volume as more investors positioned for a fourth-quarter rally in Shanghai.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index closed down 2.49 percent at 19,242.5. The China Enterprises Index finished down 1.44 percent.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.16 percent to a 1-1/2 month high, underpinned by ample liquidity in the financial system and assurances the government would be flexible with macro-economic policy.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* HSBC fell 2.9 percent, contributing nearly half the decline on the Hang Seng Index. Europe's largest lender and the biggest weight on the Hong Kong benchmark saw losses accelerate into the close as the threat of a Greek exit from the euro zone hung over the G20 summit that begins in Cannes later in the day.

* Hong Kong developers extended their weak run on news that bellwether Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd had cut prices at a new high-end project, and a government report that the value of property transactions last month declined 50 percent to HK$22.5 billion. Sun Hung Kai shares fell 3.3 percent, while Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd declined 3.7 percent.

* For a second session, foreign investors bought exchange-traded funds in Hong Kong that provide the most direct exposure to China's domestic markets. The most popular of these, the iShares A50 China tracker , which tracks the top 50 stocks on the A-share market, ended the day up 1 percent. The premium of the unit's price to net asset value per share grew to more than 7 percent on Thursday from just above 5 percent a day earlier, according to data on the iShares website. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)