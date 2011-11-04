HONG KONG Nov 4 Hong Kong shares were set to open up 3.5 percent on Friday, helped by outperformance in locally listed Chinese names and a recovery in shares of index heavyweight HSBC Holdings

The Hang Seng index was set to open up 680.3 points at 19,922.8. The China Enterprises index was indicated to open up 4.2 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)