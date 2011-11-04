China stocks rise as infrastructure sector rallies; HK gains
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China stocks edged higher on Friday morning, on track for their best week in 2-1/2-months, with infrastructure stocks hitting 10-week highs on a big policy boost.
HONG KONG Nov 4 Hong Kong shares were set to open up 3.5 percent on Friday, helped by outperformance in locally listed Chinese names and a recovery in shares of index heavyweight HSBC Holdings
The Hang Seng index was set to open up 680.3 points at 19,922.8. The China Enterprises index was indicated to open up 4.2 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China stocks edged higher on Friday morning, on track for their best week in 2-1/2-months, with infrastructure stocks hitting 10-week highs on a big policy boost.
Feb 9 Hong Kong stocks hit a four-month high on Thursday with mainland companies outperforming, as expectations of further yuan depreciation continued to nudge Chinese investors into the city's stocks.
SHANGHAI, Feb 9 Shanghai stocks closed at a two-month high on Thursday, getting a boost from glass and cement makers after the government signalled it would reduce overcapacity in the construction materials sector.